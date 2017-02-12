Driver charged with DUI in N. Philly crash, 3 injured

- Three people are in the hospital after a crash in North Philadelphia, early Sunday morning.

Police say three people were riding in a silver Mitsubishi when it slammed into two parked cars along Broad Street and Hunting Park Avenue, just after 3 a.m.

All three people inside were taken to local hospitals with injuries. The driver is listed in critical condition and the passengers are in stable condition, according to police. No one was inside the parked vehicles at the time of the crash.

Police charged the driver with DUI.

