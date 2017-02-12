Woman in parked car killed in hit-and-run

- A woman was killed after a driver suspected of driving under the influence crashed into her parked car and fled Saturday afternoon.

It happened on the 1800 block of South 13th Street, just after 3 p.m.

Police say the driver crashed into four parked cars. The impact then pushed the car the woman was in into a fifth parked car. The woman was transported to the hospital where she later died.

Police say the man attempted to take the license plate off of his vehicle before fleeing the scene on foot.

He was later arrested at his home.