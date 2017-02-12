Woman allegedly steals $14K in quarters

(INSIDE EDITION)-- A central New York woman was arrested for allegedly stealing more than $14,000 in quarters from coin-operated laundry machines at her former workplace, State Police said.

Alisha Russell, 37, was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly making off with about 56,000 quarters, weighing approximately 700 pounds, from an apartment complex in Clay that she oversaw as a leasing agent, officials said.

The Syracuse woman is accused of stealing coins from the machines for about 10 months.

Police said that Russell had a key to the machines and was regularly tasked with collecting money from them.

Russell had lost her job for unrelated reasons, but after her termination, her former employer soon allegedly noticed a significant increase in the amount of money collected from the onsite, coin-operated laundry machines, the paper wrote.

That uptick in revenue triggered the investigation, cops said.

Russell was charged with third-degree grand larceny, a class “D” felony, police said.

She was arraigned and released on her own recognizance.