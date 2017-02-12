Officials respond to possible CO incident in North Philly, 4 hospitalized

- Authorities responded to a possible Carbon Monoxide incident on Sunday afternoon.

Fire officials on scene said they got a phone call from Temple hospital that two patients checked themselves in with possible CO poisoning from the 1200 block of W. Williams Street.

The Philadelphia fire department responded to the scene and made a forcible entry into the home, where they pulled out two people.

Officials say two other properties were affected, but a total of four people were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Readings were taken on every house and residents are safe, according to the fire department.

No firefighters were injured. The Fire Mashall's office is investigating the case.