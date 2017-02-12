Girls, 11 and 12, shot in head in separate Chicago attacks

Posted:Feb 12 2017 05:59PM EST

Updated:Feb 12 2017 05:59PM EST

(FOX NEWS/AP) - Police are investigating separate shootings on Chicago's South Side that left two young girls in critical condition.

The Chicago Tribune an 11-year-old girl was sitting in a parked vehicle Saturday night when she was hit by gunfire in the back of the head.

A 12-year-old girl was shot in the head while playing with friends in an unrelated shooting the same night.

The weekend's gun violence also claimed the lives of a 23-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman in separate incidents. The Tribune reports at least four others were wounded Saturday in separate attacks.

App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories