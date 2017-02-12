Tourist caught allegedly mailing meth to hotel

(INSIDE EDITION)--An Arizona man was arrested after allegedly mailing crystal methamphetamine to an out-of-state hotel so he could try the drug for the first time while on vacation, according to reports.

Robert Bare, 24, allegedly admitted to police in Florida, that he mailed meth to the Inn at Key West “because he was in town to party,” the Florida Keynote wrote.

The hotel called police on February 8 after an employee opened the small box addressed to the hotel and found dirty socks wrapped around the drug, authorities said.

It had a return address with the name Robert Dean Bare, who was not listed as a guest at the time, police said.

An undercover detective nabbed Bare after he retrieved the package from another cop posing as a hotel manager, taking him into custody after a brief struggle in the lobby, the Keynoter reported.

Bare reportedly told cops that he has never used methamphetamine before but wanted to try it.