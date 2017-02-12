Cemetery vandalized in Port Richmond

PORT RICHMOND (WTXF) - A woman made a troubling discovery at a Port Richmond cemetery on Sunday.
Melissa Gladney told Fox 29 that her and her boyfriend found several tombstones knocked over.
It happened at the Holy Redeemer Cemetery.
It's unclear how many grave-markers were affected, but Gladney says the damage is very upsetting.
"It's not the money," said Gladney. "It's not about how much the tombstone is worth, it's the priceless memories that people come to worship for their family members everyday and now they have to come and see orange tape on the tombstone because some ignorant people came and did this."
Philadelphia police say they don't have any information on the incident.
The cemetery has not yet responded with a statement.