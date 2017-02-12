Cemetery vandalized in Port Richmond News Cemetery vandalized in Port Richmond A woman made a troubling discovery at a Port Richmond cemetery on Sunday.

Melissa Gladney told Fox 29 that her and her boyfriend found several tombstones knocked over.

It happened at the Holy Redeemer Cemetery.

It's unclear how many grave-markers were affected, but Gladney says the damage is very upsetting.