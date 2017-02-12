Prom dress drive held in Northeast Philly News Prom dress drive held in Northeast Philly Local girls got a jump on prom dress shopping on Sunday thanks to a dress drive in Northeast Philly.

- Local girls got a jump on prom dress shopping on Sunday thanks to a dress drive in Northeast Philly.

Gowns worth hundreds of dollars landed in the right hands for a $25 donation.

The charity, Helping Hands, has played 'Fairy Godmother' for four years running.

The room was full of hundreds of stunning gowns, but it wasn't a dress shop, it was the back of a chiropractic office. And the gowns, many brand new, were all donated.

The drive has grown every year since it first started.

This year was the biggest one yet with 800 dresses all donated from people and stores throughout the area.