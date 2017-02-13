Del. state police investigate armed dollar store robbery in Sussex County

- The Delaware state police are investigating an armed dollar store robbery.

It happened Sunday night around 8 p.m. at the Ellendale Dollar General store on Beach Highway.

Police say the suspect demanded cash from a store employee, then hopped the counter and grabbed it himself.

The suspect ran away in an unknown direction.

According to police, the store employee was not injured in the incident.

Police say the suspect has his face covered and was holding a handgun.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective M. Doughty at 302-752-3794.