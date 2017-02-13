NICU celebrates tiny patients for Valentine's Day

- A hospital in Kansas City celebrated some of its tiniest patients this Valentine’s Day.

Saint Luke’s and March of Dimes partnered up to bring in professional photographers to document the babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

The NICU cares for critically sick or premature babies, and the event was a heartfelt way of giving parents adorable keepsake photos of their loved ones dressed up for the holiday.

Staff and volunteers came together to knit small hats decorated with hearts for each newborn and gifted parents 'baby footprint valentines.'

Many of the parents wrote love letters to their babies to exchange for the holiday tradition.

One of the parents, James Wilkinson, wrote this letter to his newborn:

"Happy Valentine's Day James! You are the best Valentine we have ever received. We love you more than we could ever explain and can't wait for all the fun memories our little family is sure to create. Your 4 legged sisters can't wait to get you home! Love, Mom and Dad."

According to the hospital, professional photographers donated their services for the special day.