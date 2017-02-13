PetSmart recalls dog food over potential metal choking hazard

- PetSmart has issued a voluntary recall for a variation of its Grreat Choice Adult Dog Food due to a potential choking hazard found in one of its lots. The pet store chain initiated the recall after receiving notification from the manufacturer of consumer complaints about metal contamination.

The recall includes 13.2 oz. canned versions of Grreat Choice Adult Dog Food with Chicken & Rice Classic Ground sold between Oct. 10, 2016 and Feb. 7, 2017. Products have a UPC number of 7-3725726116-7 and a Best By date of 8/5/19.

PetSmart said no other Grreat Choice brand products are affected by the recall and it is not aware of any reported cases of illness or injury related to the product.

Customers are instructed to stop feeding the product to pets and to return any remaining cans to a PetSmart location for a full refund. Those with additional questions are instructed to contact PetSmart Customer Service at 1-888-839-9638 between 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. CST.

READ MORE @FOXNEWS