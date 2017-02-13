Police: Toddler finds mom's handgun, discharges, injures 11-year-old sister

- Police want to know how a toddler was able to discharge a gun at a restaurant, injuring the young child’s 11-year-old sister Sunday afternoon.

The children were eating lunch with their mother at "Number 1 Buffet," located in the 1700 block of Newnan Crossing Boulevard, when, according to police, the 2-year-old found his mom’s .38 handgun in her purse.

Police said the child accidentally shot the gun, hitting a screw which ended up striking the 11-year-old girl in both of her legs.

The girl remains listed in stable condition at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston.

Officials said the case is under investigation and charges may be pending for the mother.

