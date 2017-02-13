Wife, stepson charged with murdering Missouri KKK leader

(FOX NEWS) The wife and stepson of a Ku Klux Klan leader found dead near Missouri's Big River over the weekend have been charged with murder.

Frank Ancona, 51, had been missing since last Wednesday. His car was located in Potosi on Friday evening. His body was located Saturday by a family on a fishing trip.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Malissa Ancona, 44, and Paul Edward Jinkerson Jr., 24, are both both charged with murder, tampering with evidence and abandoning a corpse. The probable cause statement from police says that Jinkerson shot Ancona while he was sleeping Thursday night. They say his body was then dumped near Belgrade.

Investigators say they discovered evidence of blood in the master bedroom of Ancona’s home during a search. Malissa Ancona tells police that she helped clean up the evidence after Jinkerson shot her husband.

