Police search for suspects in East Germantown armed takeover bank robbery

- The FBI/PPD Violent Crimes Task Force is seeking the public's assistance to identify and locate suspects in connection with an armed takeover bank robbery in East Germantown.

Investigators say shortly before 9 a.m. Monday, three suspects entered the Beneficial Bank branch located at 5301 Chew Avenue.

According to police, one suspect ordered two employees to join him near the center of the bank, as two other suspects vaulted the counter and demanded money from tellers. Police say after obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspects fled the area of the bank on foot. They met up with another person and headed west on Chew Avenue, then south on Church Lane, according to authorities.

Police released the follow descriptions of the suspects:

Subject #1 - Male in his early 20s, approximately 5'9"-5'10" tall, thin build, dark complexion. He was wearing a dark-colored winter jacket, dark-colored hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, dark-colored boots, black leather gloves, and a white scarf with holes in it across his face. He was armed with a handgun.

Subject #2 - Male in his early 20s, approximately 5'9"-5'10" tall, thin build, dark complexion. he was wearing a gray suit jacket over a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, dark-colored knit hat, and dark-colored boots. He was carrying a gray gym bag and armed with a handgun.

Subject #3 - Male in his late teens, approximately 5'5" tall, medium complexion. He was wearing a dark-colored "puffer" jacket with the hood up, khaki cargo pants, dark-colored knit hat, black gloves, brown boots, and a white mask across his face.

Subject #4 - Unknown male.

Authorities say the suspects are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about this armed robbery or these subjects is urged to call the FBI/PPD Violent Crimes Task Force at 215-418-4000. There is a reward for information leading to these subjects' capture tipsters can remain anonymous.