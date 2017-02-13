First grader buys Valentines candygrams for entire school News First grader buys Valentines candygrams for entire school A 6-year-old who prefers to stay to himself is getting his Valentines candy grams ready for his entire school.

J.D. March doesn't need to be told to do kind things, he just does them. The first grader at Comstock Elementary School in McKinney decided he wanted to buy every student in his school a Valentine's Day candy gram this year.

“There are 769 children in the school,” J.D. said. “They're going to be so happy!”

At 50 cents a pop, J.D. had to run the idea by mom.

“He went to his piggy bank and he asked if he had enough money to send every child in the school a candy gram,” mother Andrea March said.

Andrea said her son suffers from Asperger’s Syndrome and is sometimes unintentionally excluded from social events.

March credits her son's act of kindness -- in part -- to the school's principal, Pam Orr.

“That’s amazing it doesn't get any better than that,” Orr said.

Over the Christmas break, Orr said a stranger paid for her groceries. Orr shared the story at a recent student assembly and J.D. was paying attention.

“I’ll tell you what, it touches you right here because that's what it's all about,” Orr said. “It's about setting that's spark that spreads to everyone else.”

The school plans on buying buddy benches with the money raised from the candy gram sale. The idea is if a child is feeling lonely, they sit on the bench -- signaling to a student or teacher that they need someone to play with.