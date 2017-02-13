65-year old woman dies in Frankford house fire News 65-year old woman dies in Frankford house fire Officials say a woman died in a fire in Frankford.

"I’m screaming when that happened. Screaming for the people to come in and help," said Nedmarie Oquendo.

Her 65-year-old mother Marizel Cruz died in a fire at their home Monday evening. The victim was inside with her daughter, son-in-law and grandson. She suffered from dementia and was bedridden.

"It's really hard to explain because I don't have no words to explain because you never be prepared to lose your mom," said Oquendo.

It happened around 4:30 in the evening at the family's home on the 5200 block of Akron Street in Frankford. The family believes a small space started the fire but fire officials are still investigating the cause. They would only say it started on the second floor. The family returned to the home struggling to cope with what happened.

"I don't care about my house because this is material but your mom it’s really hard," said Oquendo.