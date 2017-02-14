Man charged after grabbing, kissing SEPTA transit officer

- Police charged a man they say forcibly grabbed and kissed a public transit worker at the 69th Street Transportation Center.

SEPTA police say the man grabbed the transit officer who was patrolling the terminal in Upper Darby at about 3:30 Monday afternoon and then kissed her. The officer was able to escape unharmed.

Man grabbed Transit PO and forcibly kissed her. OUTRAGEOUS! I am at a loss on what to say. So aggressive & demeaning. I stand with her! — Thomas J. Nestel III (@TNestel3) February 14, 2017

SEPTA Police Chief Thomas Nestel tweeted out his support for the officer and called the offense "outrageous".

The man was arrested right there and charged with assault along with other offenses. Police have not identified him.