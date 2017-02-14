Man charged after grabbing, kissing SEPTA transit officer

Posted:Feb 14 2017 06:45AM EST

Updated:Feb 14 2017 06:49AM EST

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WTXF/AP) - Police charged a man they say forcibly grabbed and kissed a public transit worker at the 69th Street Transportation Center.

SEPTA police say the man grabbed the transit officer who was patrolling the terminal in Upper Darby at about 3:30 Monday afternoon and then kissed her. The officer was able to escape unharmed.

SEPTA Police Chief Thomas Nestel tweeted out his support for the officer and called the offense "outrageous".

The man was arrested right there and charged with assault along with other offenses. Police have not identified him.

