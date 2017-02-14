LOVE statue on the move on Valentine's Day

- This could be your last chance to see Philadelphia’s iconic LOVE sculpture for a while.

On this Valentine's Day, the LOVE sculpture is slated to be moved out of Dilworth Park for restoration.

Events will be held from noon to 2pm, including giving away red roses and a DJ spinning a steady stream of love songs.

Also, SEPTA will be on hand asking visitors to share their public transportation love stories. The most moving story -- which can also be submitted online -- will earn a gift card.

There’s no word where the sculpture is moving to, or when it will return.

According to the city, the LOVE sculpture was created by artist Robert Indiana.

It became so famous, John F. Kennedy Plaza got the nickname LOVE Park, which “is undergoing renovations to add green space, structural improvements, a new water feature, and concession areas.” LOVE Park should reopen in the spring.

The LOVE sculpture was moved across the street to Dilworth Park, at the foot of City Hall, during the construction process.