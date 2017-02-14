1 dead, several injured in Europe train crash

Dudelange, LUXEMBOURG (AP/STORYFUL) - A freight train and passenger train collided in Luxembourg, leaving one person dead and at least four injured.

Police said the morning crash in southern Bettembourg left several people stuck in the badly mangled passenger car. One person was killed while at least two were taken to a hospital for further treatment.

Police said the cause of the crash was still unclear. Images from the crash showed several cars derailed. High-speed rail traffic to France was suspended for at least 48 hours.

