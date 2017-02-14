Man who put credit card skimming device on ATM wanted

- There’s important information if you used a certain ATM at a Delaware bank before Saturday afternoon.

Delaware State Police want to find the man who put a credit card skimming device -- also known as a "skimmer" -- on the bank’s automated teller machine.

They say a customer found the illegal credit card reader and a small camera attached to the drive-thru ATM on Saturday afternoon in 1100 block of Pulaski Highway near Bear.

He removed the skimming device, called 911, and gave the device to troopers.

Investigators looked through surveillance, identified a possible suspect, and are asking for help identifying him.

Anyone with information on the incident or can recognize the suspect is asked to call Det. Gregory Rash at Troop 2 at 302-365-8468, Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 (847-3333), or leave a tip through the internet by clicking here.