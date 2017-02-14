2 retired judges to lead prison uprising investigation

- We’re about to learn who will lead an independent review of the deadly uprising at a Delaware prison where four Department of Correction staffers were held hostage and one was killed.

Delaware Gov. John Carney has settled on that person and his announcement is scheduled for 11:45am at his Wilmington office.

Officials have said the review will examine the immediate and underlying causes of the inmate uprising at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center earlier this month.

Administration officials said the review will start after the completion of a state police criminal investigation into the death of correctional officer Steven Floyd, so as to not interfere with that probe. The Department of Correction also is conducting its own internal investigation.