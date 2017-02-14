Police: Drug dealer arrested with hundreds of pills in his pants

- A man on probation is under arrest again after police officers from three agencies say they bought 72 bags of heroin from him -- but he was really “selling more than 1,400 bags of heroin per week for a profit.”

Derron Thompson was under investigation by Bucks County detectives, and police in Falls Township and Bristol Borough, from Oct. 21, 2016 to this past Jan. 19. That’s when they got an arrest warrant.

They say he “would set up shop in all areas of Bucks County and wait for calls and meeting places. Once the amounts and locations were determined, the defendant would either drive to or have the subjects meet with him.”

Then, when they arrested Thompson in his car in Bristol, police say he had 106 bags of heroin, 111 oxycodone pills and 60 Xanax pills in his pants. There were also 21 containers of marijuana, a digital scale with residue and multiple cellular telephones in the car. Plus, he admitted making an estimated $1,000 a week selling drugs.

According to police, Thompson had been “on probation for a sale of controlled substances from May of 2014.”