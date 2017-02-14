Model defends Melania Trump after 'slut-shaming' remarks

(INSIDE EDITION) - Melania Trump is getting Hollywood support after a reporter from The New York Times referred to her as a hooker.

The insulting crack came from a journalist who allegedly told actress and model Emily Ratajkowski, “Melania is a hooker” during a New York Fashion Week event Sunday.

Ratajkowski, a Bernie Sanders supporter, tweeted about the incident Monday, defending the first lady.

Sat next to a journalist from the NYT last night who told me "Melania is a hooker." Whatever your politics it's crucial to call this out for — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) February 13, 2017

what it is: slut shaming. I don't care about her nudes or sexual history and no one should. — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) February 13, 2017

"Sat next to a journalist from the NYT last night who told me ‘Melania is a hooker,’” she tweeted. "Whatever your politics it's crucial to call this out for what it is: slut shaming. I don't care about her nudes or sexual history and no one should."

Ratajkowski, who also appeared in the “Blurred Lines” music video, added: “Gender specific attacks are disgusting sexist bulls***.”

Melania Trump used her new FLOTUS Twitter account Monday night to thank Ratajkowski.

"Applause to all women around the world who speak up, stand up and support other women!" she wrote.

Applause to all women around the world who speak up, stand up and support other women! @emrata #PowerOfEveryWoman #PowerOfTheFirstLady — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 14, 2017

The Times is also reprimanding the reporter, who has not been identified.

"A Times reporter who does not cover Washington or politics, referred to an unfounded rumor regarding Melania Trump," the newspaper said in a statement. "The comment was not intended to be public, but it was nonetheless completely inappropriate and should not have occurred. Editors have talked to the reporter in question about the lapse."

This ugly incident follows Melania Trump stepping back into the spotlight over the weekend fulfilling her official duties as first lady after keeping a low profile since the inauguration.