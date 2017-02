- A woman struck by a hit and run driver is recovering in stable condition and the alleged driver returned to the scene.

SKYFOX was over the scene at Germantown Avenue and Armad Street after the 9:30am Tuesday accident.

Police say the woman who was driving had left the scene but later returned.

The victim is a 56-year-old woman. She was taken to the hospital.

No names have been released and there is no word on any charges.