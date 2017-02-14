Group of men wanted for bank robbery

- Authorities are looking for four men they say were “responsible for an armed takeover bank robbery” on Monday morning.

According to the FBI/Philadelphia Police Department Violent Crimes Task Force, at about 8:50am, three men entered the Beneficial Bank branch in East Germantown, in the 5300 block of Chew Avenue.

The first robber, with a gun, “ordered two employees to join him near the center of the bank” as two others “vaulted the counter and demanded money from tellers.”

They got an undisclosed amount of cash and ran away.

Then, they met up with a fourth person and headed west on Chew Avenue, then south on Church Lane.

The first suspect is described as in his early 20's, about 5’9” to 5’10” tall, with a thin build and dark complexion. He was wearing a dark winter jacket, dark hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, dark boots, black leather gloves, and a white scarf with holes in it across his face. He was armed with a handgun.

The second suspect is also described as in his early 20's, about 5’9” to 5’10” tall, with a thin build and dark complexion. He was wearing a gray suit jacket over a dark hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, dark knit hat, and dark boots. He was carrying a gray gym bag and armed with a handgun.

The third suspect is described as in his late teens, about 5’5” tall, with a medium complexion. He was wearing a dark “puffer” jacket with the hood up, khaki cargo pants, dark knit hat, black gloves, brown boots, and a white mask across his face.

There is no description of the man they met after the robbery.

All of the suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on them is urged to call the FBI/Philadelphia Police Department Violent Crimes Task Force at 215-418-4000.

Authorities say there is a reward for information leading to these subjects’ capture and tipsters can remain anonymous.