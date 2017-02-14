ACCT calls on the public for help News ACCT calls on the public for help These are the faces of shelter dogs. Many are here at Philadelphia’s Animal Care and Control team through no fault of their own. Sadly, their chances of getting out are greatly reduced due to a desperate needed HVAC renovation that has dramatically cut space.

- These are the faces of shelter dogs. Many are here at Philadelphia’s Animal Care and Control team through no fault of their own. Sadly, their chances of getting out are greatly reduced due to a desperate needed HVAC renovation that has dramatically cut space.

"Normally we have 100 kennels to house dogs and because of construction, it's down to about 50 and that puts a lot of stress on us because we don't want to have to euthanize for space," said ACCT spokesperson Ame Dorminy.

And with the shelter sometimes getting dozens of dogs coming in a day ACCT has been calling on its many rescue partners to help pull pups. It is also encouraging adoptions and fostering more than ever.

ACCT Philly says it is doing everything it can to cut down on the number of people surrendering their dogs by guiding them to available resources and alternatives.



"You don't always necessarily have to surrender your dog. Maybe you think you do,' said Ame. "There's a website called Getyourpet.com which we've partnered with. They are a great resource for someone who needs to rehome their pet."



Volunteering at the shelter is also key. It helps keep the dogs happy, socialized and makes them more adoptable.



"Right now with reduced capacity really every dog that walks in the front door is urgent," said ACCT volunteer Maria Romano.



Volunteer Maria Romano knows her time at the shelter can make a difference in a dog's fate. That's why she stopped by with some Valentine's Day bandanas to draw attention to these pups and get them into loving homes.

