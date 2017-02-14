Police investigate report of kidnapping at Del. apartment complex

- New Castle County Police say they are currently investigating a report of a kidnapping that occurred in the community of Top of the Hill Apartments in Wilmington, Del.

Police say a woman exited her car around 8:45 p.m. Monday when she was approached by a man armed with a handgun. The suspect allegedly forced the victim into a vehicle and drove the victim to an ATM on Marsh Rd. where he demanded the victim withdraw money, according to police. Police say during the incident, the suspect talked out loud with himself. The suspect physically assaulted the victim by punching her, according to police.

Investigators say the suspect and victim returned to the community where the suspect released the victim and fled. The suspect is described as a thinly built middle aged male approximately 5'8" tall wearing a ski-mask.

The victim was treated and released with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives responded to the scene and are currently investigating. A dark colored SUV may be involved in this incident.

Police are asking anyone with surveillance footage of the area or information pertaining to this investigation to please contact New Castle County Police at (302) 573-2800. Citizens can also submit a tip via a website at http://www.nccpd.com. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333 or visit police on Facebook at New Castle County Police Department.

A reward of up to $20,000.00 is available to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and/or conviction.