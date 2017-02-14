Local family works with state leaders to develop new alert system

A Philadelphia family stricken with tragedy is turning their loss into public policy designed to make the road safer and to help police catch hit-and-run suspects more quickly.

Ayeshia Poole is working with state leaders to develop a new alert system after a hit-and-run claimed the life of her 8-year-old daughter Jayanna Powell last November.

Ayeshia and her sister say they had an idea for what they call a Jay Alert and took it to State Senator Anthony Williams of Philadelphia. They say it would work like the Amber Alert system only instead of reporting missing children it will send out notices of hit-and-run crashes.

The program would also get state certified auto shops in the loop--reporting suspect vehicles that come in to police when the driver is still on the loose.

"I don't want to have to see another parent be on the news crying or another aunt or uncle hurt because they lost a family member to a hit -and-run," Ayeshia explained.

State senator Williams says he believes he’ll get the bipartisan support needed for the bill calling it a common sense law about public safety. He hopes to have it on the governor’s desk and signed into law within the year.