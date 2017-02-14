Police investigate robbery at E. Mount Airy laundromat News Police investigate robbery at E. Mount Airy laundromat Philadelphia police say they are investigating a robbery at a laundromat in E. Mount Airy.

- Philadelphia police say they are investigating a robbery at a laundromat in E. Mount Airy.

According to police, when three men walked into Hong's Laundromat Saturday night on Chew Avenue they weren't looking to do their wash or dry their clothes.

The robbery was caught on camera as one of the masked suspect pointed the gun at the back of the 47-year-old owner's head and marched him straight to the office, demanding cash and ordering him to open up change machines.

One employee says customers come and go day and night, seven days a week. She thinks the three armed bandits targeted her boss believing he keeps a lot of cash there.

Northeast Detectives just took down a two man crew of thieves who also targeted coin machines at laundromats like the one located inside a Bustleton Avenue apartment complex. They also hit an apartment complex laundry facility twice as part a three month crime spree that netted them thousands of dollars from 22 break-ins.

One suspect didn't wear a mask and may go by the nickname "Green" . The suspects in the 22 laundry break-ins here in the Northeast are being held on $200,000 bail each.