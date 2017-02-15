Police: Man fired 15 shots outside nightclub

- Police are investigating after somebody fired more than a dozen bullets outside a Port Richmond nightclub.

The violence happened just after 11pm Tuesday along the 3000 block of Caster Avenue.

Witnesses told police a man started shooting at two or three people who’d just left the club, firing a total of 15 shots.

Then, police said those two or three intended victims got away and never called the cops.

Witnesses reported the gunman also ran away following the shooting.

Luckily, nobody was hit.