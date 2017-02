Possible arson: Rowhome door on fire in Center City News Possible arson under investigation in Center City Fire officials are investigating a possible case of arson, early Wednesday, on one of Center City Philadelphia's most quaint streets.

- Fire officials are investigating a possible case of arson, early Wednesday, on one of Center City Philadelphia’s most quaint streets.

It happened at about 6am at a three-story rowhome in the 200 block of S. Quince Street.

Quince is between 11th and 12th streets. The 200 block is between Locust and Spruce streets.

Fire crews arrived to find the door on fire.

There are no injuries, and we’ll keep you posted on the investigation.