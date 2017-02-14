Agents discover catapult used to launch drugs over U.S. - Mexico Border

- Officials with the United States Border Patrol said their agents recently found a catapult system on the U.S. - Mexico border that was allegedly used to launch drugs into the United States.

According to a statement released Tuesday, agents patrolling an area east of the Douglas Port of Entry on February 10 noticed several people on the south side quickly retreating from the fence as the agents approached. The system was found when the agents approached the fence.

According to officials, the catapult system was attached to the south side of the border fence, and a search of the area turned up two bundles of Marijuana, which reportedly weighed more than 47 lbs combined.

The catapult system, according to officials, was dismantled by Border Patrol agents, and was then seized by Mexican authorities.