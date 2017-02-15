Thrown off a snowmobile, saved from freezing water [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Courtesy Brandon Jackson News Thrown off a snowmobile, saved from freezing water Three good Samaritans save the day after a 16-year-old girl was thrown off a snowmobile and into freezing water at a lake in Maine.

- Three good Samaritans save the day after a 16-year-old girl was thrown off a snowmobile and into freezing water at a lake in Maine.

Bill Rodgers says he was talking to another fisherman when they saw a man run toward the water, and he just knew someone had gone in.

The rescue was captured on a helmet camera of that ATV rider who came to the rescue.

All three men sprang into action, using a rope as a lifeline.

There were some tense moments.

Rodgers said he told the victim to hold both hands on the rope and kick her feet really hard.

In the end, they pulled the teenager to safety.

The frightening ordeal actually happened earlier this month, but we’re just seeing it.

Thankfully, the girl is doing OK.

The sheriff's office says the men put themselves in harm's way for a stranger, and they should now be considered heroes.