Police: Infant on life support after dad punched him in the head

(INSIDE EDITION)- A 21-month-old Georgia boy is on life support after cops say his father punched him in the head and ribs.

The baby son of Shomari Holmes and Chantelle Driver was hospitalized over the weekend with internal bleeding, police in Marietta said Monday.

Now both Holmes and Driver have been arrested as doctors determine whether more can be done for the critically injured little boy.

Police told WGCL that Holmes confessed to the incident in a video recorded at the police department. He has charged with aggravated battery, simple battery and cruelty to children.

Holmes is also accused of hitting a 3-year-old girl repeatedly on her back and leg with a belt, and allegedly bit her on the forearm, according to reports.

Driver was also arrested and charged with cruelty to children and contributing to the deprivation of a minor after cops say she watched her fiance's alleged abuse and failed initially to seek medical care.

