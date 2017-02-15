Afternoon vote on Christie anti-opioid bill in Assembly

- New Jersey lawmakers are set to vote on legislation sought by Gov. Chris Christie to help curb the state's opioid crisis.

The Democrat-led Assembly scheduled a Wednesday 1pm vote on a bill to curb initial opioid prescriptions to a five-day supply. The measure also mandates state-regulated health insurers cover inpatient and outpatient treatment for drug addiction.

The prescription drug limit would not apply to cancer and chronic pain patients and for end-of-life care. The legislation also calls for continuing education for professionals who prescribe drugs.

Christie, who is devoting his final year in office to the crisis, met with President Donald Trump Tuesday on the issue.