- You may remember zoagies, also known as deep fried hoagies. FOX 29 had the lunch truck's owner on Good Day Philadelphia back on Jan. 31, before the Super Bowl.

Now, the Pennsville Police Department reports after 7pm Tuesday, someone fired a shot at the sandwich truck. That happened on S. Hook Road and Route 49.

The bullet was found and removed from the trailer.

No one was hurt.

Police are still looking for the shooter.