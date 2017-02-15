Puzder expected to withdraw as Labor nominee, sources say

- Andrew Puzder, President Trump’s pick to be the next Labor secretary, is expected to withdraw his nomination following growing pushback from Senate Republicans and others over his business background and personal life, Fox News has learned.

Puzder was scheduled to appear before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee for a hearing on Thursday. Sources told Fox News he is expected to either withdraw his nomination, or have it withdrawn by the White House.

In recent days, Puzder’s high-profile divorce including past abuse allegations from his ex-wife; revelations that his family had hired an undocumented immigrant as their housekeeper; and his business background have cast a harsh spotlight on the nominee.

His ex-wife has retracted her allegations, but the issue has hung over his nomination.

Read more on Fox News.com.

