Philadelphia police search for missing 12-year-old girl

- Philadelphia police say they are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.

According to police, Zieara Foster was last seen at Universal Vare Charter School located at 2100 S. 24th Street; however, Zieara did not report to her classes. Zieara resides on the 1500 block of S. 27th Street. It is believed that she may be in the area of 24th Street and Snyder Avenue or 2000 S. Bonsall Street.

Zieara is 5'1", 85lbs, with a thin build, brown eyes, light brown complexion, and straight black shoulder length hair; she was last seen wearing a blue shirt, tan pants, and a green jacket with fur around the hood.

Anyone with information on Zieara's whereabouts, please contact South Detective Division at 215-686-3013/3014 or call 911.