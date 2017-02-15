Daycare worker accused of sexually assaulting 3-year-old girl

- Prosecutors say they have charged a day care worker with sexually abusing a 3-year-old girl.

Michael Barbee,32, worked at the Early Learning Center program at St. Francis parish in Norristown, Montgomery County, authorities said.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, police received the report of alleged abuse on February 8 after the girl complained of pain.

Investigators say Barbee admitted to the alleged abuse when he turned himself in. Barbee is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a minor and other related charges.

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia says he's no longer employed with them.

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia released the following statement reading in part: