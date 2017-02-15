Daycare worker accused of sexually assaulting 3-year-old girl
Posted:Feb 15 2017 04:49PM EST
Updated:Feb 15 2017 05:01PM EST
Norristown, Pa. (WTXF) - Prosecutors say they have charged a day care worker with sexually abusing a 3-year-old girl.
Michael Barbee,32, worked at the Early Learning Center program at St. Francis parish in Norristown, Montgomery County, authorities said.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police received the report of alleged abuse on February 8 after the girl complained of pain.
Investigators say Barbee admitted to the alleged abuse when he turned himself in. Barbee is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a minor and other related charges.
The Archdiocese of Philadelphia says he's no longer employed with them.
The Archdiocese of Philadelphia released the following statement reading in part:
"These charges are serious and disturbing. The Archdiocese is cooperating fully with law enforcement regarding this matter and remains fervently committed to preventing child abuse as well as protecting the children and young people entrusted to its care.
There were no prior indications that Mr. Barbee was involved in activity of this nature. Prior to beginning his term of employment with Saint Francis of Assisi Parish, appropriate criminal background checks as well as child abuse clearances had been obtained and he completed mandatory Safe Environment Training programs. "
Anyone who has information to share with police regarding this matter is encouraged to contact the Norristown Police Department's Detectives Division at 610-270-0977.