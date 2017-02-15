Ashton Kutcher gives emotional testimony about his anti-trafficking foundation

- US actor Ashton Kutcher gave an emotional testimony about the work of his anti-trafficking foundation at a Senate hearing in Washington, DC, on Wednesday.

The actor and philanthropist was close to tears when he talked about what Thorn: Digital Defenders of Children, does.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing - titled "Ending Modern Slavery: Building on Success" - was held to examine progress the US is making in global efforts to end modern slavery and human trafficking.

During his appearance in the Senate, Kutcher explained that the 'tools' Thorn has created, called Spotlight and Solis, are vital in achieving these goals and can be used by law enforcement to prioritize their case load.

The actor's testimony came ahead of the annual Shine a Light on Slavery Day, which is next week, on 23 February.



Kutcher co-founded Thorn in 2010. It drives technology innovation to combat child sexual exploitation by partnering with leading technology companies, law enforcement and non-governmental organizations.