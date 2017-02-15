Atlantic City police officer heard in video using graphic language during stop News Atlantic City police officer heard in video using graphic language during stop An Atlantic City police officer is heard in a video using graphic language during stop.

"(officer): Put your hand in my face and I'm going to knock you the (expletive) out. I’m that (expletive) guy. You understand me so calm the (expletive) down you feel me? (driver): Yes sir.”

Disturbing video recorded by a young man after he and another person were stopped by two Atlantic City Police Officers. One of the young men posted it on Facebook after it happened.

"(officer): You act like a gentleman, I’m going to treat you like a gentleman. You frog the (expletive) up I guarantee that 90 pound dog is going to come out and rip the (expletive) out of you. "

The video which starts after the car is already stopped shows two officers at the window. The driver is being told he can't record the stop with his cellphone. He and the passenger apologize as the officer continues using foul language.

"(driver): I apologize. (officer): I'm not disrespecting you. You want to frog the (expletive) up? We can step out and bang. (driver): It don’t have to be all that. (officer): It don’t have to be all that so stop making it like that."

Steven Young saw the video on social media. He's the President of the National Action Network of South Jersey.

"I felt terrorized by the words that was used. The f-bomb word over and over again, the threats of terror over and over again and it just took so much away from an individual," said Young. He says the most shocking part, “He says I'll get that 90 pound dog and rip you a part. It brung me back to the era of the 60's." Young went to the Police Department and City Hall to talk to officials about what happened.

"Let's be proactive in dealing with this. Let's gets sensitivity training or some type of training and when you see a bad apple in the batch get rid of them," he said. Young fears nothing will come of the officer's behavior.

"When does it end and then there's no type of discipline and we as a community don’t have any type of outcome after it's done. That's not right," said Young.

Police Chief Henry White has called for an immediate investigation by Internal Affairs. The officer involved has been placed on administrative assignment pending the outcome.

The department released this statement:

“The Atlantic City Police Department is aware of a citizen filmed video that is circulating on social media. Chief Henry White has ordered the Internal Affairs Section to begin an immediate investigation into the incident. The language and tone used by our officer in the video is concerning and is not condoned by this department. The officer involved was wearing a body worn camera which will be reviewed by detectives.

The Atlantic City Police Department values our interactions with our residents and visitors. We have worked hard to gain the trust and confidence of the community by becoming part of the community with many of our programs such as Pizza with the Police and Coffee with the Cop. Our officers are involved in neighborhood walks and events that educate the community on the role of police officers with our Civilian Police Academy and Juvenile Police Academy.

The officer involved has been placed on an administrative assignment pending the outcome of the investigation. Citizens are reminded that we will accept any complaint regarding our officers. The Atlantic City Police Department is committed to investigate all complaints in an expeditious and thorough manner.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Internal Affairs Section at 609-347-5833.”

It’s unclear why the officers stopped the car. The people inside were not arrested.