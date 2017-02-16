Deadly crash closes Route 322 EB approaching I-95 News Route 322 eastbound closed approaching I-95 The major crash affecting drivers in Delaware County trying to get to I-95 was a deadly one. Route 322 eastbound is closed and it's expected to stay that way throughout the morning rush hour.

- The major crash affecting drivers in Delaware County trying to get to I-95 was a deadly one. Route 322 eastbound is closed and it’s expected to stay that way throughout the morning rush hour.

The medical examiner is on scene investigating after a jeep apparently t-boned an empty car carrier.

That tractor-trailer jackknifed and if you look closely, the SUV is in the middle.

It happened shortly after 5:30am on Route 322 eastbound in Upper Chichester.

It was a violent crash. The concrete median barrier is broken apart.

Also, it was pitch black. There were no lights on the road at the time.

Route 322 is the common way to get to I-95, but it’s closed.

FOX 29’s Bob Kelly says you’ll want to take Route 452 or Chichester Avenue to get to I-95.

If you exit I-95 for Route 322 westbound, then prepare for a delay. There’s only one lane open.

DEVELOPING NEWS: Stay with FOX 29’s Good Day Philadelphia and Fox29.com for updates as we get more information.