Rowhome fire sends 2 adults, 3 children to hospitals

- Five people in a Grays Ferry rowhome are in hospitals after an early morning fire.

Crews responded to the scene on the first floor of the home in the 1600 block of S. Etting Street.

The fire started after 5am and was placed under control at 6:12am.

Officials say two adults were taken to Penn Presbyterian and three children were taken to CHOP.

Their injuries and conditions have not been released.

