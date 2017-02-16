Shots fired during overnight police chase

- Four people are in custody after a short chase and police said while it was happening, shots were fired from inside that car.

According to police, it started at about 2am near 58th and Christian streets and eventually ended at the State Police Belmont Barracks. That’s at Belmont and Monument avenues in Wynnefield Heights.

Police say shots were fired from inside the car during the pursuit.

No one was injured.

The four people inside were taken to Southwest Detectives for questioning.