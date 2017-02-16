Didn't win $310 million from Powerball? Neither did anyone else! [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Powerball tickets for Saturday are on sale at this Old City convenience store. News Didn’t win $310 million from Powerball? Neither did anyone else! Nobody picked all of Wednesday night’s winning Powerball numbers for the $310 million jackpot so this weekend’s jackpot will be growing to a whopping $349 million. That’s if you choose an annuity. You’ll also have the option of choosing $213,100,000 in cash.

Maybe you won a lesser prize. Wednesday’s winning numbers were: 05-28-33-38-42, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 2.

In Pennsylvania, 43 players matched 4 of 5 numbers, and each got $100.

Watch Saturday night’s drawing LIVE right here at 10:59pm. FOX 29 is your official Pennsylvania Lottery station.