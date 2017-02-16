Police shoot man who allegedly pointed gun at them News Police shoot man who allegedly pointed gun at them A man is recovering after a Philadelphia police officer shot him in the chest, after he allegedly pointed a gun.

Plainclothes officers in an unmarked vehicle were on patrol in West Oak Lane at about 8:30pm Wednesday.

That’s when they saw two men leaving a known drug location near 21st Street and E. Chelten Avenue.

The men tried to get into a parked car, but the alarm went off. It’s not known yet if the men were trying to break into the car.

The officers approached the men, and frisked and searched them. One felt a gun on one of the men, who were not in handcuffs.

That man ran away but by this time, several uniformed officers in the highly-patrolled area who’d heard the car alarm were at the scene.

The undercover officers yelled that the man was armed and police say he pointed the gun at the officers, and ran into an alley in the 6400 block of N. Lambert Street.

That’s where an undercover officer approached. The man fired and the officer fired back, hitting the man in the chest.

Police got his gun and rushed him to the hospital in critical condition for surgery. The other man was arrested.

Police say three officers fired shots: two uniformed and one undercover. All are on administrative leave while Internal Affairs and an Officer Response Team investigate.