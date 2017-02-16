Missing teen may have met with online acquaintance, police say

- Police in Camden County are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager who never returned home from school Wednesday evening.

Police say Nyaja Gardner, 13, never returned home from school after dismissal and was last seen on surveillance footage at the school around 3 p.m.

Investigators say Nyaja was possibly meeting with someone she had met on Facebook.

Nyaja was last seen wearing a green jacket, gold hoodie, tan pants, and dark shoes.

Anyone with info is asked to call Camden County Communications at 856-783-4900 or Corporal Smith at 856-428-6324 ext. 3800.