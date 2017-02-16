Man charged with fracturing 24-day-old daughter's ribs, skull

- A Montgomery County man is under arrest in connection to injuries suffered by his infant daughter when she was just 24 days old.

Luis Bonanno, 34 of Harleysville, faces two counts of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, and related charges.

Montgomery County’s district attorney and Towamencin’s police chief said the investigation began “when the infant's mother took the baby to the hospital for poor oral intake and exhibiting a clicking noise while breathing in.

"The child was transferred to CHOP, where the baby was found to be suffering from fractures to the right ribs, a fracture to her skull as well as other issues.

"Additional investigation and interviews revealed that the father, Bonanno, was responsible for the injuries after having pressed on the baby's chest numerous times.”

That was last September.

Thursday, Bonanno was arrested and arraigned, and is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.