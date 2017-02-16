DelCo fire spreads, leaves 14 people homeless

- A smoky house fire moved too quickly, spreading to two neighboring homes. Now, more than a dozen people have been left homeless.

The three-alarm fire started at a two-story twin home in Yeadon before noon.

Fresco user Emma Medina-Castrejon shot video from the scene in the 800 block of Serrill Avenue.

Black smoke pouring into the air could be seen from far away.

FOX 29’s Dawn Timmeney reports 14 people from the three affected homes will have to find other places to live.

