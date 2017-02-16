Police investigate burglary at King of Prussia Costco

- Police say they are investigating a burglary at a Costco Wholesale in Upper Merion Township.

Officers responded to the Costco on 201 Allendale Road in King of Prussia for a reported security alarm on February 6.

According to police, when officers arrived they located an open side door and quickly discovered that a burglary, targeting the fine jewelry case had occurred. Investigators say the display case had been pried open and numerous pieces of jewelry were missing.

Police say the burglar fled through the side door as discovered by the police department. It is believed that the burglar gained entry into the building by climbing a drainage pipe to the roof then prying open a skylight. The burglar tied a rope to a roof support structure and rappelled approximately 40 feet to the sales floor below, according to investigators. The burglar is believed to be familiar with climbing sports.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the Upper Merion Township Police Department’s Investigations Division at 610-265-3232, or their anonymous tip line at 484-636-3888.